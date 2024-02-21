TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball will be without one of its starting guards, as Latrell Wrightsell Jr. will miss Wednesday night’s game against Florida with a head injury.

During Crimson Tide Sports Network’s pregame show, Alabama head coach Nate Oats said freshman forward Jarin Stevenson will start in Wrightsell’s place.

“Wrightsell got a head injury in practice on Monday,” Oats told CTSN. “We’re going to sit him out, precautionary to make sure he’s OK going forward.”

Wrightsell, a senior, is averaging 9.0 points and 3.2 rebounds. He is shooting 42.4 from the floor and 44.5 from beyond the arc. The Cal State Fullerton transfer recorded his first double-double of the season against LSU on Feb. 10, tallying 21 points and 10 rebounds. Against Texas A&M over the weekend, he scored 16 points while going 4 of 8 from beyond the arc.

Along with his scoring output, Wrightsell has also piled up 11 steals while turning the ball over just twice over his last five games. He’s also shooting a perfect 27-for-27 from the free-throw line this season.

“He’s a guy you can have in at the end of games that you can trust with the ball, trust to make free throws and guard,” Oats said Tuesday. “I always talk about the starting group and closing group, well he’s a really good closer. … He’s been really good for us. We need him to continue to develop and grow, and his role is going to continue to increase around here.”

No. 13 Alabama (18-7, 10-2 in the SEC) will host No. 24 Florida (18-7, 8-4) at 6 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN2.