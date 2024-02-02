Alabama basketball sophomore guard Kai Spears will get to enjoy a new status on the Crimson Tide's roster. On Friday, Spears was offered a scholarship by the Alabama for this season.

For the second season in a row Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats left a scholarship spot open, having filled 12 of its 13 available spots this season. Last season, redshirt freshman Davin Cosby Jr. took the final spot when he joined the team halfway through the year.

This season, Oats said he wanted to avoid leaving that spot vacant, and opted to give the Tide's final scholarship to Spears, who has appeared in seven games this season, scoring six points and two rebounds in that span. He recorded his collegiate field goal against Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 23.

"Super happy for him," Oats said. "He's a great kid, he works really hard, he deserves it."

Oats said he was considering giving the spot to either Spears or senior forward Max Scharnowski, but said he opted for Spears because Scharnowski is on a better academic scholarship.

"I had the two of them in my office yesterday," Oats said. "They both gave each other a big hug (and) were crying. "They were both really happy so it was a cool moment."