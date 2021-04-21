BamaInsider - Alabama guard Joshua Primo to test NBA draft waters

Another Alabama basketball star has decided to test the NBA draft waters.

Joshua Primo announced Wednesday morning that he is entered the NBA draft with an NCAA certified agent, leaving the possibility of a return to Alabama possible.

“I have always had aspirations to play in the NBA since I was little,” Primo said in a post on Twitter. “I feel that now is the time for me to take that step towards my dream. With that being said, I am excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2021 NBA draft. I will be signing with NCAA certified agent to keep the option of returning to the University of Alabama men’s basketball team next season. I cannot wait to see what comes next in my career and what the future holds.”

During his freshman season last year, Primo averaged 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the floor and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc. He scored a season-high 22 points at Auburn (Jan. 9) and at LSU (Jan. 19).

Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford made a similar announcement last week. Last season, Alabama saw John Petty Jr. and Herbert Jones both declare for the draft without agents before returning to the program. Oats said he wouldn’t be surprised if multiple underclassmen take advantage of the opportunity this offseason.

“I would expect some guys to,” Oats said last week. “Guys that are some of our better players that put up some good numbers, we’ve had some conversations. They’ve gotta put their name in. I’m not gonna go through and list everybody, but look at who put up some of our better numbers. To me, it probably makes sense to test the waters, get some feedback, and I don’t think it’s the worst thing either. I want guys that wanna be in the NBA. If you wanna be in the NBA, let’s get feedback from NBA people.”