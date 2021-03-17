It’s looking more likely that Alabama basketball will be without its freshman starter as it opens up play in the NCAA tournament on Saturday. Wednesday, Nate Oats provided an update on Joshua Primo, who is currently rehabbing from a sprained left MCL he suffered during last week’s SEC tournament.

“He’s not even really jogging or anything yet,” Oats said during a Zoom call with reporters. “Things are coming. I mean he’s getting better, he feels better every day, but we’re not going to rush him into anything. If there’s any way him playing could hurt him down the road, we’re not going to do that for him.

"Unless there's significant progress over the next few days, I don't know that he'll be playing Saturday. But we'll see."

Primo injured his knee against Mississippi State last Friday after a Bulldogs player rolled up on him during a scramble for a loose ball. The 6-foot-6 freshman has made 19 starts over 28 appearances during his debut season. He is averaging 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 42.6 percent from the floor and 39 percent from beyond the arc.

“His mentality has been great,” Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford said. “Even after he got injured, he’s been pushing himself to get back and try to get back as soon as possible. He’s attacking his rehab. He’s getting better with every day.”

Junior college transfer Keon Ellis has started in place of Primo the past two games, recording 14 points against LSU in the SEC tournament championship game after scoring 7 points against Tennessee in the semifinal. Ellis, 6-foot-6, 170 pounds, is averaging 5.5 points and 3.9 rebounds over 17.2 minutes per game.

“He’s been great all year for us,” Alabama forward Herbert Jones said. “I know Primo has been getting a lot of the minutes, but [Ellis] always stays ready. He comes in, does his job, defends well and can really shoot the 3. I mean he’s been giving us great minutes since Primo went down with the injury.”

No. 2 seed Alabama (24-6) will take on No. 15 seed Iona (12-5) in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT inside of Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The game will be televised on TBS.