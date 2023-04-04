Alabama basketball’s backcourt could see a major shakeup this off-season. After losing Nimari Burnett to the transfer portal Monday, the Crimson Tide saw Jaden Bradley follow suit on Tuesday.

Bradley started 22 games over 37 appearances for Alabama during his freshman season, averaging 6.4 points while ranking second on the team with 3.1 assists per game. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound point guard shot 39.2% from the floor and 31.8% from beyond the arc while averaging 19.8 minutes per game.

Bradley, a former McDonald’s All-American, joined Alabama as the No. 32 overall player and No. 4 point guard in last year’s class. The Rochester native will have three years of eligibility at his next school.

Alabama is already set to lose two backup seniors in forward Noah Gurley and guard Dom Welch. SEC Player of the Year Brandon Miller and fellow freshman forward Noah Clowney are both expected to leave for the NBA, while senior guard Jahvon Quinerly might also pursue a professional career. Those departures along with Bradley and Burnett would mean a second roster overhaul in as many seasons for head coach Nate Oats.

Alabama brought in freshman guard Davin Cosby in January and is currently set to add four more freshmen this summer in forwards Mouhamed Dioubate and Sam Walters as well as guards Kris Parker and R.J. Johnson. The Crimson Tide should also have room for multiple additions through the transfer portal.