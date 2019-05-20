Alabama basketball saw its third departure by way of transfer this offseason as redshirt freshman Diante Wood announced Monday that he’s leaving the team to join Jacksonville University. The three-star guard redshirted last year after suffering an ankle injury in September. He never saw action for the Crimson Tide.

Earlier this offseason, Alabama saw guard Dazon Ingram transfer to Central Florida and forward Daniel Giddens transfer to Vermont. The Crimson Tide is also waiting to hear back from redshirt senior Tevin Mack, who declared for the NBA Draft last month. Mack has until May 29 to remove his name and return back to Alabama for his final season.

With Wood’s departure, Alabama is down to eight scholarship players on its current roster. That number will increase to 12 when the Crimson Tide’s four-member signing class arrives at the end of the month. That will still leave Alabama one player below the NCAA scholarship limit of 13.

Alabama has shown interest in JUCO forward James Rojas, who signed with first-year head coach Nate Oats at Buffalo before getting his release last month. Earlier this offseason, the Crimson Tide brought in West Virginia graduate transfer James “Beetle” Bolden who will be eligible to play next season.

