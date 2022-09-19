Renaud becomes the 22nd commitment for Alabama's No. 1 class in the 2023 cycle and its fourth four-star on the defensive line. Despite mass success recently in the state of Texas, Renaud serves as the first pledge in the Crimson Tide's class from the Lone Star State.

Tyler (Texas) Legacy four-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud announced his commitment to Alabama on Monday morning, as the East Texas standout chose the Crimson Tide over Oklahoma in a ceremony at his high school.

Renaud, who is originally from Palmetto (Fla.), moved to the state of Texas after his sophomore season to attend Lewisville High School in the DFW Metroplex. However, Renaud made the move to Tyler Legacy before ever playing a down for the Fighting Farmers.

For the East Texas 6A program in 2021, Renaud totaled 66 tackles, including eight for loss and two sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, one blocked field goal and one blocked punt. By that point, Renaud had already reeled in most of his 26 offers, including his offer from Alabama in March 2021.

During the offseason, Renaud took two official visits to Oklahoma and Alabama as each school had made big waves throughout his recruitment.

For Oklahoma, defensive line coach Todd Bates built a strong relationship with Renaud and his father, who is also a defensive line coach for Tyler Legacy. Upon Brent Venables' arrival in Norman, the Sooners jumped out in front in his recruitment until the Tide turned up the heat.

Alabama's prowess over the course of the last decade-plus enticed Renaud enough in the beginning to explore the option of making it out to Tuscaloosa which was followed by a summer official visit that pushed the Tide in front. Despite a late visit to Oklahoma, Nick Saban and his staff were able to thwart off the competition and land its first prospect from the state of Texas in 2023.

Renaud becomes the second pledge for Alabama in two years from Tyler Legacy High School as he joins 2022 four-star running back Jamarion Miller.

At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, Renaud is the No. 115 ranked recruit in the country for the class of 2023, according to Rivals. He is the No. 9 ranked strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 21 ranked recruit from the state of Texas.