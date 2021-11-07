Alabama gains grounds in one national poll following win over LSU

Alabama pulled off one of the ugliest wins in the Nick Saban era on Saturday, outlasting LSU 20-14 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Nevertheless, avoiding the upset helped the Crimson Tide gain ground in one of the two national polls released Sunday.

Alabama jumped Cincinnati for the No. 2 spot in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll while remaining at No. 3 behind the Bearcats at No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 released Sunday. Cincinnati was able to hold on for a 28-20 win over Tulsa on Saturday but did not look impressive doing so. Alabama is also the No. 2 team in the College Football Rankings which will be updated on Tuesday at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Georgia was once again the unanimous first-place team in both polls released Sunday, picking up all 64 votes in the coaches poll as well as all 63 votes in the AP Top 25.

The SEC was represented by the same five teams in each poll. The coaches poll included No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 11 Texas A&M, No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 20 Ole Miss. The AP Top 25 featured No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Alabama, No. 11 Texas A&M, No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 16 Auburn.

Alabama will take a break from SEC play next week as it hosts New Mexico State at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network.