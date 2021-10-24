Alabama gains ground in polls following win over Tennessee

For a second straight week, Alabama finds itself gaining ground in the national polls. Following its 52-24 victory over Tennessee, the Crimson Tide moved up a spot to No. 3 in both the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25.

Georgia was the unanimous first-place team in both polls, taking all 64 votes in the coaches poll as well as all 63 votes in the AP Top 25.

The coaches poll included six SEC teams including No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Alabama, No. 9 Ole Miss, No. 12 Kentucky, No. 14 Texas A&M and No. 21 Auburn. The AP top 25 included the same six teams as No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Alabama were followed by No. 10 Ole Miss, No. 12 Kentcuky, No. 14 Texas A&M and No. 18 Auburn.

Alabama has an open date on its schedule this week before hosting LSU on Nov. 6. By that time, the Tide will know where it stands in the playoff picture as the first College Football Playoff rankings are set to be released on Nov. 2.