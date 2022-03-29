DESOTO, Texas - Desmond Ricks, a 2024 five-star defensive back, showed off his impressive skill set at Battle 7v7 Dallas this past weekend.

Ricks, who played with the Miami Immortals during the weekend tournament in the Lone Star State, looked the part of an elite-level prospect. The athletic defender possesses long arms that help him defend receivers on the outside.

Additionally, he features fluid hips and smooth change of direction, leading him to be sticky in coverage. He believes that he proved why he should be the top player in the nation during the tournament.