Alabama freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell was arrested on a marijuana possession with the intent to deliver or sell charge in Florida Thursday morning.

According to the Holmes County Sherriff's Office Facebook page, Mitchell and Christopher Lewis of Valley Grande, Alabama, were arrested with "a significant amount of marijuana, a set of scales, a loaded handgun between the passenger seat and center console, and a large amount of cash."

Lewis was also charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to sell or deliver and carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.

Mitchell and Lewis were taken into custody.

Mitchell signed with Alabama as the No. 10 safety and No. 162 overall player in the 2023 class. The four-star Alabaster, Alabama native helped Thompson High School to its fourth consecutive state title last season, tallying 56 total tackles and eight tackles for loss for a defense that allowed 12 points per game last season.