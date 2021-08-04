Alabama freshman DB Kadarius Calloway headed to junior college

Freshman defensive back Kadarius Calloway will not be a part of Alabama’s team this season. The four-star safety updated his Twitter bio to show that he is joining East Mississippi Community College, a move that had been reported earlier in the day.

Calloway, a native of Philadelphia, Miss., flipped to Alabama from Mississippi State in July of 2020. The 6-foot, 200-pound defender was rated as the No. 51 overall player and No. 5 safety in this year’s class. He was also rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Mississippi.

Calloway played on both sides of the ball during high school, posting big numbers against Mississippi’s Class 2A competition. He expected to be used at safety and at the Star position at Alabama.

Calloway was one of six defensive backs Alabama brought in in this year’s class, joining five-star cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry as well as fellow four-star talents Terrion Arnold, Kaine Williams and DeVonta Smith and JUCO transfer Khyree Jackson.