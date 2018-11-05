TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama men’s basketball graduate student Riley Norris is considered week-to-week following a cardiac ablation procedure that was performed last week.



The procedure was deemed successful and Norris is expected to make a full recovery.

“This is unfortunate for Riley,” Alabama head coach Avery Johnson said. “He will miss some time but we are thankful that he will make a full recovery. Thanks to our great physicians and medical team, they were able to recognize the issue right away and acted swiftly to correct the problem. We look forward to having Riley back with the team once he gets medically cleared.”

Norris is the Crimson Tide’s most experienced player heading into the 2018-19 season. The 6-7, 212-pound guard/forward has played 110 games while making 57 starts throughout his Alabama career. Norris has scored a total of 755 points (6.9 ppg) and pulled down 469 rebounds (4.3 rpg) throughout his time at the Capstone.

Alabama opens regular-season play Tuesday when it hosts Southern at 7 p.m. inside Coleman Coliseum.

This story will be updated.