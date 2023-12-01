TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball will be without one of its starting forwards for the time being. During his Friday press conference, Nate Oats announced that senior Nick Pringle will be suspended indefinitely for conduct detrimental to the team.

“Nothing serious off the court or anything, just in-house,” Oats said of Pringle’s suspension. “Just a standard we want our guys to uphold, and he wasn’t upholding it. I still love Nick, and hopefully, he can get himself figured out with the team shortly.”

Pringle started Alabama’s first six games this season but came off the bench during the Crimson Tide’s loss to 85-77 loss to Clemson on Tuesday. The 6-foot-10, 230-pound senior is averaging 6.0 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 81% from the floor this season.

Against Clemson, Alabama started West Virginia transfer Mo Wague in place of Pringle. Wague is averaging 4.4 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 68.4% from the floor. With Pringle out Alabama might see more from freshmen forwards Jarin Stevenson, Sam Walters and Mo Dioubate off the bench.

“A lot of guys off the bench are going to get a little better chance now,” Oats said. “I think [Pringle] played 21 minutes last game, so if can’t get back by Monday, those are 21 minutes that will get distributed.”

No. 23 Alabama (5-2) will host Arkansas State (2-5) on Monday at 7 p.m. CT inside Coleman Coliseum. The game will be aired on SEC Network.