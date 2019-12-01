Auburn, Alabama — The Crimson Tide lost their second straight game at Jordan-Hare Stadium to Auburn on Saturday in a gut-wrenching 48-45 defeat. A missed field goal by Joseph Bulovas which would have tied the game at 48 was then followed by a substitution infraction called on Alabama, a penalty which ended the game and capped off a night of miscues, turnovers, and strange events.

The Crimson Tide who was a bubble team at the number five spot in the latest college football playoff rankings will now find themselves outside of the playoffs for the first time ever. The college football playoffs which started in 2014 has featured the Crimson Tide in every playoff bracket including the last four national title games.



“Well, I think the lesson to be learned here today is some of the things I talked about. How important it is to a disciplined team, how important it is to be accountable, and people do their job,” said Saban during his post-game press conference. “Everyone has got to make decisions that enhance the team’s chances of being successful. Whether you slap a guy on the head or you rough the quarterback or we don’t snap the ball when we are supposed to, so we get five false starts, all those things to me are things that we need to have more discipline so we can execute those and when you play against good teams, that is when those things bite you.”

The Crimson Tide’s schedule of strength had been questioned all season long as they had just one victory over a top 25 opponent all season, which came against Texas A&M, but with the Tide’s three-point loss to Auburn, Nick Saban and company are now 1-2 on the season against top 25 teams, 1-3 if you add the Tide's loss to Clemson way back in January during last season's title game.

Going into this game, the committee likely questioned this major point: could Alabama win the big game without Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback? That question was answered on Saturday afternoon as Auburn was able to create 14 points off two interceptions which were returned for touchdowns and while Mac Jones did account for 335-yards passing with four touchdowns, it was clear in the end that Alabama was not the same team without Tagovailoa leading the offense.

So what’s next for the Crimson Tide?

The likely options are as followed: The Sugar Bowl, the Orange Bowl, and recently there are talks about Alabama playing in the Cotton Bowl.