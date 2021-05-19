 Alabama Crimson Tide News
Alabama football to add another five-star RB this summer in Camar Wheaton

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
You guessed it, Alabama's running back room is still loaded despite Najee Harris moving on from the program after being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. In today's video, Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com highlights incoming freshmen five-star running back Camar Wheaton who will be arriving this summer.

Five-star Camar Wheaton arrives this summer
