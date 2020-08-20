Alabama Football: State of the 2021 class
The University of Alabama currently sits with the No. 2 recruiting class in the country and only 63 points behind Ohio State for the best overall. Another commitment for the Tide (ranked 5.6 three-star or higher) will push Alabama to No. 1 according to Rivals.
This feat seemed almost impossible a few months ago since Alabama only had a few commitments on the board in May. Tide fans were anxious as COVID-19 shut down spring visits, evaluations and summer camps.
Be patient, don't worry was the war cry for quite a while on the Alabama recruiting board at BamaInsider.com. Key targets had yet to announce decisions. Flips had yet to take place. The summer months have been a completely different story for the Crimson Tide despite the recruiting dead period.
Alabama remains Alabama, and Nick Saban Saban at the helm certainly plays a major role in landing key targets. Alabama assistant coaches, along with the new strength staff (David Ballou, Dr. Matt Rhea), the off-the-field recruiting staff, and academic staff have all played a major role in helping the Tide navigate through the pandemic thus far. This has helped place Alabama in a position to continue to compete for the best class in the country.
Nine commitments from Florida and Texas
How about the job Alabama has done so far in the Sunshine State and Lone Star State? It's almost like it was planned (it wasn't) the way recruits have committed to Alabama from both states. Alabama reeled in all five of its commitments from Florida before the first one from Texas.
It started in mid-April when Agiye Hall announced a surprise commitment to Alabama. Hall has since become one of Alabama's biggest voices in the class and known as one of the best recruiters. Jacorey Brooks then announced his commitment in May followed by major surprises from JC Latham and Christian Leary in June. Dallas Turner committed to Alabama on July 1.
Charles Huff (running backs coach) is the lead recruiter for Brooks, Latham and Turner. Jeff Banks (tight ends/special teams coach) led the charge for Hall and Leary. Holoman Wiggins, wide receivers coach, also played an important role in really in Brooks, Hall and Leary. Banks, who previously coached at Texas A&M, then started pulling in top targets from Texas.
Coach Banks and defensive coordinator Pete Golding were instrumental in helping Alabama land Rivals250 linebacker Kendrick Blackshire. Jalen Milroe, who flipped from Texas to Alabama on Monday, was recruited by Coach Banks and offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. Tommy and James Brockermeyer committed to Alabama in mid-July. The Texas legacies were recruited by Karl Scott (who previously coached at Texas Tech) and offensive line coach Kyle Flood.
