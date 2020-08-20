The University of Alabama currently sits with the No. 2 recruiting class in the country and only 63 points behind Ohio State for the best overall. Another commitment for the Tide (ranked 5.6 three-star or higher) will push Alabama to No. 1 according to Rivals.

This feat seemed almost impossible a few months ago since Alabama only had a few commitments on the board in May. Tide fans were anxious as COVID-19 shut down spring visits, evaluations and summer camps.

Be patient, don't worry was the war cry for quite a while on the Alabama recruiting board at BamaInsider.com. Key targets had yet to announce decisions. Flips had yet to take place. The summer months have been a completely different story for the Crimson Tide despite the recruiting dead period.

Alabama remains Alabama, and Nick Saban Saban at the helm certainly plays a major role in landing key targets. Alabama assistant coaches, along with the new strength staff (David Ballou, Dr. Matt Rhea), the off-the-field recruiting staff, and academic staff have all played a major role in helping the Tide navigate through the pandemic thus far. This has helped place Alabama in a position to continue to compete for the best class in the country.