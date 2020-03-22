News More News
Alabama football spring positional previews: Inside linebackers

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
Alabama won't be able to begin its spring football practice until April 15 at the earliest as the SEC suspended all organized team activities due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. While we wait for the Crimson Tide to hit the practice field, BamaInsider will break down Alabama’s roster, asking the biggest question for each position group while examining where the team stands with new faces and returning players.

Today continue our series with the inside linebackers.

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dylan Moses (32) is returning for his senior season. Photo | Getty Images
Projected depth chart

Mike LB

Dylan Moses, R-Jr

Shane Lee, So

Jaylen Moody, Jr

Will LB

Christian Harris, So

Joshua McMillon, R-Sr

Demouy Kennedy, Fr

Ale Kaho, Jr

Jackson Bratton, Fr

Outlook 

