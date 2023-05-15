The fall season continues to inch closer and closer. Monday, Alabama fans were given a big piece of scheduling news as the team has set its homecoming game against Arkansas on Oct. 14.

Alabama has an all-time record of 87-13-1 on Homecoming. Last year, the Crimson Tide beat Mississippi State to extend its streak to 19 straight Homecoming wins. The last time Alabama lost on Homecoming was in 2001 when it fell to LSU, 35-31. There was no Homecoming game during the 2020 season due to the worldwide pandemic.

The Crimson Tide is currently riding a 15-game winning streak over the Razorbacks, including a 49-26 victory in Fayetteville, Arkansas, last season. Alabama is 26-7 all-time against Arkansas.

This year's matchup will be Alabama's first home game in the month of October and come a week after the Tide's trip to Texas A&M.