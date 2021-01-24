 Alabama football roster
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-24 07:07:51 -0600') }} football Edit

Alabama football scholarship tracker

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
Alabama roster management continues going into the later part of January and at BamaInsider.com, we've put together a very in-depth look at Alabama's scholarship overview following the 2020 season. The Crimson Tide has to be at 85 scholarships by the start of the 2021 season and currently, we have Alabama at 91.

Click here to view our Alabama football scholarship tracker

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young enters the 2021 season as a freshman because of the NCAA blanket wavier rule
