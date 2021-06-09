Alabama football schedules home-and-home with Boston College

A day after announcing a future home-and-home series with Oklahoma State, Alabama is adding to its future schedule again. Wednesday, the university announced a future home-and-home with Boston College for the 2031 and 2034 seasons.

“Our future schedules continue to fill out nicely with quality home-and-home series, many of which present us with opportunities to play opponents and go places we haven’t been to in a while or ever,” said Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne. “The 2031 matchup in Chestnut Hill will be a great trip for our team and our fans, and we look forward to hosting the Eagles here in Tuscaloosa in 2034.”

The first game will take place in Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Sept. 13, 2031, with the Eagles coming to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 16, 2034. It will mark the first games between the programs since a series in the 1983 and 1984 seasons that took place at Sullivan Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., and Legion Field in Birmingham.

Tuesday, Alabama announced that it will travel to Oklahoma State in 2028 before hosting the Cowboys in 2029. Nick Saban will turn 70 in October. The head coach will be 76 when Alabama starts its series against Oklahoma State and 79 by the time Alabama travels to Boston in 2031.

"The numerous home-and-home matchups that have been scheduled in recent years are going to make for some great football games for our program and our fan base," Alabama head football coach Nick Saban said. "We are excited to add a trip to Chestnut Hill for the 2031 season and look forward to the challenge that awaits us with the Boston College series."

Alabama and Boston College have previously met four times on the football field with BC holding a 3-1 edge in the series. The Eagles took both games of a series in 1983 (Foxboro, Mass.) and 1984 (Birmingham). The teams first met in the 1943 Orange Bowl, a 37-21 Crimson Tide victory. Alabama returned to Boston College for a road game in 1946, falling 13-7.

With the addition of Boston College, Alabama has added 12 home-and-home series to future schedules recently, including: Texas (2022 & 2023), Wisconsin (2024 & 2025), Florida State (2025 & 2026), West Virginia (2026 & 2027), Ohio State (2027 & 2028), Oklahoma State (2028 & 2029), Notre Dame (2029 & 2030), Georgia Tech (2030 & 2031), Oklahoma (2032 & 2033), Arizona (2032 & 2033) and Virginia Tech (2034 & 2035). The Crimson Tide also has a 2-for-1 home-and-home series with South Florida (2023, 2024 & 2026).

Along with playing at Boston College in 2031, Alabama will also host Georgia Tech (Aug. 31, 2031). The 2034 season will see the Eagles and a trip to Virginia Tech on the Crimson Tide’s slate. Alabama opens the 2021 season with a neutral site game against Miami (Fla.) on Sept. 4 at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.