“We are excited to announce another home-and-home for our future football schedules with the addition of Arizona for the 2032 and 2033 seasons,” said Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne. “These meetings will be the first between the Crimson Tide and Wildcats, providing our teams and our fan bases exciting new opportunities during the regular season. As I said early on, we are going to work hard at adding more home-and-homes to our non-conference schedules, and we are pleased that we’ve been able to do that, securing nine of them thus far that will begin in 2022 with Texas.”

The first game between Alabama and Arizona will take place in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 4, 2032, with the Crimson Tide returning the trip to Tucson, Ariz. on Sept. 3, 2033.

"The addition of Arizona is another example of the commitment our administration has to creating outstanding schedules for many years to come," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. "Arizona is a tremendous football program and the opportunity to play this type of competition only makes our program stronger while providing a lot of excitement for both fan bases.”

Alabama is also set to travel to Oklahoma in 2032 and host the Sooner in 2033. The Crimson Tide has seven other home-and-home series scheduled for the future, including: Texas (2022 & 2023), Wisconsin (2024 & 2025), Florida State (2025 & 2026), West Virginia (2026 & 2027), Notre Dame (2028 & 2029), Georgia Tech (2030 & 2031) and Virginia Tech (2034 & 2035).