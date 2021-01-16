Alabama Roster Management

Following Alabama's 52-24 victory over Ohio State in the National Championship, Nick Saban said that you cannot blink and eye in regards to addressing roster management. In this video, Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com provides the latest report on which coaches are leaving, which coaches are staying, which players are leaving, which players are returning, and which players are coming in. It can be dizzying to track.

Premium subscribers can follow our complete and up to the minute roster management message board thread here

