Alabama is set to begin its spring practice in less than two weeks.

Tuesday, the Crimson Tide announced it will hold its first of 15 spring practices on March 20. Spring camp will conclude with the annual A-Day scrimmage on April 22 at 2 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The A-Day scrimmage will be the only practice open to the public. Alabama will hold two other scrimmages on April 7 and April 15.

Nick Saban will speak to the media seven times, including after A-Day and both closed scrimmages. The head coach also has press conferences scheduled for March 20, March 30, April 12 and April 20. Select players will also be made available to the media throughout camp.

In addition to releasing its practice schedule, Alabama also announced it will hold its Pro Day on March 23.

