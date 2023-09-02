TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama waited until game day to release its first depth chart of the season. However, we now have a look at how the Crimson Tide will line up for Saturday’s season opener against Middle Tennessee State.

Friday, it was revealed that Jalen Milroe would earn the starting quarterback position. Later that night, Tide Illustrated learned that Tyler Buchner will be Alabama’s No. 2 option behind center for the opener. The quarterback position on Saturday's depth chart had Milroe or Buchner or Ty Simpson as the starters. Alabama head coach Nick Saban has not revealed how he will use his quarterbacks against MTSU, but it is expected that Milroe won’t be the only passer to take snaps Saturday night.

While Milroe will get the first start of the season, Saban has remained adamant that Saturday’s opener will not mark the end of his team’s quarterback competition.

"The quarterback who plays on Saturday, that's the quarterback for Saturday," Saban said during his weekly radio show Thursday night. "The life of a quarterback, any quarterback, depends on how they perform. If a guy plays well, that's what creates security at that position. If you don't play well ... the first thing everybody does, when you have success, the quarterback gets a lot of credit. But also, when things don't go well, the first guy they point at is the quarterback. So a guy has to understand the way he performs is really, really important."

Outside of the quarterback position, the depth chart featured several other notable starters, including true freshmen Kadyn Proctor and Caleb Downs. Proctor will the first true freshman to start at left tackle for Alabama since Cam Robinson in 2014. Meanwhile, Downs will occupy one of the starting spots at safety.

Here’s a full look at the depth chart.