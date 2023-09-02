News More News
Alabama football releases depth chart for 2023 season

Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Photo | Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Tony Tsoukalas • TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
@Tony_Tsoukalas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama waited until game day to release its first depth chart of the season. However, we now have a look at how the Crimson Tide will line up for Saturday’s season opener against Middle Tennessee State.

Friday, it was revealed that Jalen Milroe would earn the starting quarterback position. Later that night, Tide Illustrated learned that Tyler Buchner will be Alabama’s No. 2 option behind center for the opener. The quarterback position on Saturday's depth chart had Milroe or Buchner or Ty Simpson as the starters. Alabama head coach Nick Saban has not revealed how he will use his quarterbacks against MTSU, but it is expected that Milroe won’t be the only passer to take snaps Saturday night.

While Milroe will get the first start of the season, Saban has remained adamant that Saturday’s opener will not mark the end of his team’s quarterback competition.

"The quarterback who plays on Saturday, that's the quarterback for Saturday," Saban said during his weekly radio show Thursday night. "The life of a quarterback, any quarterback, depends on how they perform. If a guy plays well, that's what creates security at that position. If you don't play well ... the first thing everybody does, when you have success, the quarterback gets a lot of credit. But also, when things don't go well, the first guy they point at is the quarterback. So a guy has to understand the way he performs is really, really important."

Outside of the quarterback position, the depth chart featured several other notable starters, including true freshmen Kadyn Proctor and Caleb Downs. Proctor will the first true freshman to start at left tackle for Alabama since Cam Robinson in 2014. Meanwhile, Downs will occupy one of the starting spots at safety.

Here’s a full look at the depth chart.

OFFENSE

QB

4 Jalen Milroe OR 8 Tyler Buchner OR 15 Ty Simpson

12 Dylan Lonergan

RB

2 Jase McClellan OR 5 Roydell Williams

26 Jam Miller

22 Justice Haynes OR 25 Richard Young

WR Z

3 Jermain Burton

19 Kendrick Law

18 Shazz Preston

WR X

11 Malik Benson OR 7 Ja'Corey Brooks

14 Jalen Hale

WR H

17 Isaiah Bond

6 Kobe Prentice

13 Cole Adams

TE

81 C.J. Dippre OR 87 Danny Lewis Jr. OR 84 Amari Niblack OR 45 Robbie Ouzts

LT

74 Kadyn Proctor

57 Elijah Pritchett

LG

52 Tyler Booker

69 Terrence Ferguson II

C

56 Seth McLaughlin

58 James Brockermeyer

RG

71 Darrian Dalcourt

77 Jaeden Roberts

RT

65 J.C. Latham

54 Miles McVay OR 75 Wilkin Formby

DEFENSE 

DE

91 Jaheim Oatis

50 Tim Smith

47 James Smith OR 95 Monkel Goodwine

NG

96 Tim Keenan III

44 Damon Payne Jr.

59 Anquin Barnes

DE

92 Justin Eboigbe

93 Jah-Marien Latham

90 Jordan Renaud

SAM

15 Dallas Turner

34 Quandarrius Robinson

MIKE

17 Trezmen Marshall

40 Kendrick Blackshire

43 Shawn Murphy

WILL

32 Deontae Lawson

J30 ihaad Campbell

28 Justin Jefferson

JACK

41 Chris Braswell

19 Keanu Koht OR 35 Jeremiah Alexander

CB

1 Kool-Aid McKinstry

12 Antonio Kite

CB

3 Terrion Arnold

9 Trey Amos

FS

6 Jaylen Key

4 Kristian Story OR 8 DeVonta Smith

SS

2 Caleb Downs

27 Tony Mitchell OR 21 Jake Pope

STAR

13 Malachi Moore

20 Earl Little II

SPECIALIST

PK/KO

16 Will Reichard

31 Conor Talty

HOLD

86 James Burnip

P

86 James Burnip

16 Will Reichard

SN

48 Kneeland Hibbett

PR

1 Kool-Aid McKinstry

17 Isaiah Bond

13 Cole Adams

KR

19 Kendrick Law AND 7 Ja'Corey Brooks

3 Terrion Arnold AND 13 Cole Adams

