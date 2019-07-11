The University of Alabama has signed several elite players who were previously committed to other programs including Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry (Georgia) and Butkus award winner Reuben Foster (Auburn). What will happen in the 2020 cycle as far as flips go? Alabama has lost a few players who have flipped/decommitted this year. Alabama is no longer pursuing those recruits.

Plenty of other key flips/once committed elsewhere though the years including Quinnen Williams (Auburn), T.J. Yeldon (Auburn), Cyrus Kouandjio (Auburn), A'Shawn Robinson (Texas), Irv Smith (Texas A&M), Dylan Moses (LSU), Damien Harris (Michigan) and Ronnie Harrison (North Carolina), just to name a few. Of course, most remember Recruit-X (Kenny Bell who flipped from LSU to Alabama on signing day).

Alabama added four players to its class in 2019 between late November and early January who flipped or were once committed elsewhere. These players: Scooby Carter (Texas A&M), Marcus Banks (LSU), Jordan Battle (Ohio State) and Christian Harris (Texas A&M). Plenty of targets remain in the mix who are committed elsewhere. Who does Alabama really have a chance to lure away?

A complete breakdown of the Tide's top flip candidates below: