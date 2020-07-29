Free 30-Days To BamaInsider.com - Start here ICYMI: Team Nuggets from Kyle Henderson Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com recently asked Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell about Alabama's class of 2021. Scroll down to read the latest from Farrell about what is becoming one of the best classes in the entire country.

1. There was concern about Alabama’s class early on in this cycle. All the talk was centered on Ohio State, Clemson along with a few surprising schools like Tennessee and UNC. Alabama now has 16 commitments. Overall impressions of the class thus far?

Farrell: "This class is as expected for me as I never worried. Alabama was being selective and waiting patiently for many of their targets and now they have had an amazing summer and have hit a ton of key needs. As long as Nick Saban is at Alabama recruiting will be elite."

2. Other sites have Alabama No.2 in the team rankings while Rivals has the Tide No.5. Is there really much difference between the schools in the top five or are there a few schools ahead of everyone else?

Farrell: "Well remember that the first 20 count towards the points rankings so a team like Tennessee is ranked higher, but likely won’t end up staying there. As far as quality goes Alabama is on par with Ohio State and Clemson is which is elite."

3. Charles Huff is the lead recruiter for several commitments including Jacorey Brooks, Damon Payne, JC Latham, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Turner. Is he the early front-runner for National Recruiter of the Year?

Farrell: "Oh it’s way too early for that as we could see so many changes down the stretch if kids can take visits. He’s done a great job especially with the Midwest kids which isn’t easy and of course landing Turner in South Florida where Miami has been so strong. Time will tell."

4. Alabama currently has 13 commitments in the Rivals250. Three are currently ranked three-stars (DeVonta Smith, Anquin Barnes and Kadarius Calloway). Is there one who you see making a significant jump in the rankings? Who else besides the current three-stars can you envision rising this fall?

Farrell: "A lot depends on if we have a football season in certain states, but there are guys I like better than their ranking right now like Latham, Christian Leary, Deontae Lawson and maybe Dallas Turner. As for the 3 stars, (DeVonta) Smith stands out to me."

5. The Rivals100/250 has not seen a significant rankings overhaul in several months. How difficult has it been for the Rivals team to hold off from updating the rankings? Has there been discussions on when a new rankings update with happen? What all will get factored in to the new rankings since there were no spring or summer camps?

Farrell: "We will re-rank in August and we got a lot of grief for not changing rankings monthly like others have, but there wasn’t enough to go on. I’m happy we waited because now we can really dig into the 2021 class based on what we have seen in the spring and now the summer and dive into junior film. I feel that’s a good approach and waiting was the right thing to do."

6. Each year there are some who keep expecting Alabama to start falling off. Do you think it has more to do with Saban’s age being used against him? Is it because of the coaching turnovers with assistants taking coordinator or head coaching jobs?

Farrell: "I think because people are crazy. I don’t care about turnover on the staff of the age of Nick Saban or any of that. I care about winning and putting kids in the NFL, especially the first round and they continue to do both. Recruiting will be fine as long as that continues."

7. Alabama has four offensive line commitments- three in the Rivals100. Who do you think is the best lineman in the class and your overall impressions?

Farrell: "My favorite is Latham because he has the most upside. He’s just learning the position and he is one of the best looking kids you’ll see at tackle from a physical standpoint. He’s going to be an absolute freak with some coaching. The OL class is great because it hits so many areas — tackle, guard and center. It’s very balanced."

8. Alabama signed a WR class in 2017 which featured Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy and DeVonta Smith. Alabama currently has a trio of WR commitments from Florida- Agiye Hall, Jacorey Brooks and Christian Leary. Does this class have the potential to be better than 2017?

Farrell: "Nope. Sorry but it just can’t be. How can it? Ruggs and Jeudy are first rounders and Smith will be one as a well. To think that Hall, Brooks and Leary can do the same is insane. They are very talented players but how often does that happen?"

9. How important is it for Alabama to land Ga’Quincy McKinstry? Alabama has proven it can go into other states and land the best player. Does losing the best player in the state to Auburn or LSU have a major impact?

Farrell: "It doesn’t help as we’ve seen with the impact of guys like Justyn Ross and George Pickens. It’s not the end of the world, but the state of Alabama is always talented and the top guy is always coveted. They need to keep McKinstry especially since he’s a DB and that’s Saban’s thing."

10. Ohio State currently has the No.1 class in the country. Do you think Alabama will surpass them or make it interesting for the top overall spot on signing day?

Farrell: "It’s going to be interesting. Nothing is locked in especially in this 2021 class and crazy world. Alabama will be in the top five at least and could easily win the recruiting title."

Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama.