News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-08 16:15:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama Football recruiting Insider Report

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
@AndrewJBone
Senior Recruting Analyst
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

Alabama currently sits with 20 commitments and the No.3 overall class in the country according to Rivals. How much better can things get for the Crimson Tide?

Try Us Out! 30-Days Free on Us!

J1wrboggqixew2ahiaji
Alabama Crimson Tide in the lead for the elite prospect.

Will Alabama land a five-star running back?

Can the Crimson Tide land the No.1 player in North and South Carolina?

Is Bryce Young still a legit possibility for the Tide?

When will Alabama add more on the defensive front?

Is Alabama finished recruiting on the offensive line?

Every position has been updated on where things stand as of July 8 on the recruiting front for the Crimson Tide!

CLICK HERE

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}