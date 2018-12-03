Alabama has heavily recruited three elite players from IMG Academy for a long time- Trey Sanders, five-star running back, Evan Neal, five-star offensive tackle, and Nolan Smith, five-star defensive end (edge rusher). Sanders and Neal are former Alabama commitments who many predict will re-join the class. Smith is a long-time Georgia commitment.

Sanders doesn't say much in rare interviews, but most believe he will sign with Alabama. He took an official visit to Florida State last week. He has also visited Alabama and Texas. Florida is expected to receive an official visit. His brother (Umstead Sanders) is a walk-on for the Gators.

Is Miami in desperation/panic mode? Alabama has been considered the betting favorite for Neal the last few months instead of Miami. Neal took an official visit to Coral Gables this weekend. His family was with him including his older brother, Eldrick, who was offered a scholarship (of course only if his brother signs with the Hurricanes). READ HERE

Smith has certainly expressed a lot of interest in Alabama throughout the last two years. He has taken several visits to Tuscaloosa including the official for the Iron Bowl. Georgia also lost its defensive coordinator, Mel Tucker, who has become the head coach at the University of Colorado. Alabama DC Tosh Lupoi won't slow down on his recruiting efforts until the ink meets the paper.