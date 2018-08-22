Or how about prospects who suddenly emerge as 'Bama targets' once they become seniors. We see elite recruits all the time for one reason or another have not had the opportunity to visit Tuscaloosa until their senior season or official visit. Then all of a sudden they are able to take a trip and things completely change with their recruitment. It's something Alabama has to consider before taking certain prospects perhaps 'too early'. There is always the chance of an elite player wanting to jump on board in the end.

There is this common misconception in the recruiting that when as prospect receives an offer late in the process whether its during or after his senior season it must mean the program missed on a key target who decided to go elsewhere. Alabama doesn't miss on too many targets, but they have struck out a few times. Sure, there are times when prospects get offered because of a miss. A lot of times players just happen to emerge. Alabama certainly makes sure it turns over each stone to make sure it doesn't miss on any hidden gems.

Mark Ingram was offered late in his senior season. Former Alabama wide receivers coach Curt Cignetti saw Ingram and pushed for Nick Saban to extend him an offer. Coach Saban had a previous relationship with the family as he had coach his father, Mark Ingram Sr., during his time at Michigan State. Ingram would go on to have an excellent career in Tuscaloosa and bring the Crimson Tide its first Heisman Trophy winner.

A'Shawn Robinson wasn't much of a thought on any Alabama recruiting site at this time during his recruitment. We actually found out a few days prior to Alabama's kickoff game against Michigan at Jerry World in Arlington that Robinson would attend the game as one of the Tide's visitors. Still, not much thought because Robinson was a local kid (though he looked plenty old enough to buy alcohol) getting a free ticket to a monster game.

Robinson maintained his solid commitment to Texas, but decided to come in for a game and then an official visit in January. Robinson hoped to keep things quiet about a flip until signing day, but Texas media was tipped by the Longhorns coaching staff and released the news ahead of time. Robinson went on to have a All-American career and is now a star for the Detroit Lions.

Lets take a closer look at some of the other former or current Alabama stars who emerged during or after their senior season.

