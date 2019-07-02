News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-02 16:09:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama football recruiting: A look ahead

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
@AndrewJBone
Senior Recruting Analyst
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

A lot happened on the recruiting front for the University of Abamama in June. The Tide added several commitments, lost a few and had numerous elite visitors on campus. Andrew Bone takes a look back at fantastic month and what's in store for the Crimson Tide in July!

Try Us Out! 30-Days Free on Us!

Vscs0zcxtexteaaduy0p
Alabama football DB targets Xavion Alford and Joel Williams

Will Alabama add more commitments in July? Who is on commitment watch?

Multiple Rivals100 targets are scheduled to announce this month.

Will Alabama lose any other commitments?

More elite visitors are scheduled to visit the Tide this month!

Find out here!

WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket  

Contact Andrew Bone for your real estate needs. Call 205-531-5577 or click here

Zf5hfxo74rz91xtlod1x
WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticker
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}