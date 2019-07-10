News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-10 17:37:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama recruiting: 10 to watch prior to the season

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
@AndrewJBone
Senior Recruting Analyst
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

The University of Alabama added five commitments in June and lost two. The Crimson Tide appears on the verge of wrangling in a few more big commitments prior to the start of the season. Some Alabama targets have decision dates set this month.

Below is a closer look at 10 recruits Alabama fans should pay close attention to prior to the start of the season.

Try Us Out! Free 30-Days on Us!

B2ghn5ohubmjc4qgehbe
Alabama football still heavily after Rivals100 LB Phillip Webb. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}