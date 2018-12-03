Alabama off to an early start on the recruiting front than normal!

Why its' best not to get caught up in the early predictions and social media!

Nick Saban will see major targets throughout the week!

Is Miami desperate to sign five-star offensive lineman Evan Neal?

The DB position is up for grabs in the 2019 class

So much more recruiting info in the recruiting thoughts of the week!

------------->>>>>READ HERE!<<<<--------------

****

Think about it: What better time than now to sign up for an annual subscription?

- College football playoff coverage

- Insider team news (potential transfers)

- Assistant coaching changes

- National Signing Day is on December 19

- Get $99 in team gear when you sign up for an annual subscription!