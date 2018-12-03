Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-03 17:29:53 -0600') }} football Edit

Alabama football: 10 recruiting thoughts

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider.com
@AndrewJBone
Senior Recruting Analyst
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

Get $99 in team gear when you sign up for an annual subscription!

Tracking potential assistant coach departures from the Alabama Crimson Tide

Gwj1rx66ze2kdgzyzw0x
Five-star edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux closing in on decision.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Alabama off to an early start on the recruiting front than normal!

Why its' best not to get caught up in the early predictions and social media!

Nick Saban will see major targets throughout the week!

Is Miami desperate to sign five-star offensive lineman Evan Neal?

The DB position is up for grabs in the 2019 class

So much more recruiting info in the recruiting thoughts of the week!

------------->>>>>READ HERE!<<<<--------------

****

Think about it: What better time than now to sign up for an annual subscription?

- College football playoff coverage

- Insider team news (potential transfers)

- Assistant coaching changes

- National Signing Day is on December 19

- Get $99 in team gear when you sign up for an annual subscription!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}