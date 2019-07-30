The University of Alabama has was recently tabbed D-Line U by ESPN. Three of its former defensive linemen in the NFL were first round draft picks from Birmingham- Marcell Dareus, Daron Payne and Quinnen Williams. Tim Keenan , 2021 four-star defensive tackle from Ramsay High School in Birmingham, knows all about the tradition of defensive linemen for the Crimson Tide.

Keenan has been recruited by Alabama for more than a year and will enter his junior season this fall. He is considered one of the Tide's top in-state targets in the 2021 class. He has been to Tuscaloosa several times on unofficial visits. He was on campus again on Saturday with his family.

"The visit was great," Keenan said. "I got to see a different side of things- the fun and relaxed side instead of the business part. Everything was fun. I won the tissue box (game). I won the ping pong ball thing, but they cheated us.

"I spent time with Coach Scott, Coach Baker and Coach Saban. They were saying they want me, that I did a great job in camp and to keep getting better. Just keep improving and be where your feet are."

Keenan has developed a strong relationship with Alabama defensive line coach, Brian Baker. Keenan was aware the new Tide assistant prior to his arrival in Tuscaloosa.

"It's good," he said of his connection with Coach Baker. "I camped once at Mississippi State. He liked me then. He had high expectations for me when I came to camp. I exceeded those expectations. He likes me even more now. I think he's a good coach."

An early decision is not expected. He wants to wait a while and enjoy the process. He doesn't have a list of top schools yet, but says Alabama is among the group.

"If I had a list they would be one of my top schools," Keenan said. "I still plan on committing on signing day. What I like about Alabama is it's always an authentic conversation when I go down there. Nothing feels forced or awkward. They always keep it 100."