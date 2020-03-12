Alabama is delaying its pro day as a result of the recent concerns regarding the coronavirus, according to a report from ESPN on Thursday. The Crimson Tide will now hold its annual NFL scouting event on April 9 after originally scheduling it for March 24.

The report stated that the decision was made as Alabama is prohibiting NFL personnel from visiting the school until March 30th. In addition, the SEC has suspended both on-campus and off-campus recruiting visits until March 30.

“We did have conversations about recruiting ... and have stopped on-campus and off-campus recruiting for a period of time,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey told reporters Thursday. “That could be extended. I think the NCAA needs to fully engage on that issue. The practice issue may be for them nationally. We had some conversations — I don’t know that we came to a destination. And so that means it’s still on that list that we're creating.”

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was originally going to hold his own pro day on April 9 after dislocating his hip in November.

Later Thursday, Alabama announced that it will move all of its classes online until April 6 and extend it spring break through at least March 24.

Alabama is scheduled to hold the first of 15 spring practices on Friday at 3:30 p.m. CT followed by a press conference from head coach Nick Saban. The team will then go on spring break before returning to the practice field on March 23. As of Thursday, no alterations to those plans have been announced.