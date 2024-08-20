PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wNTM4S045WTdRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTA1MzhLTjlZN1EnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Alabama football general manager Courtney Morgan receives hefty raise

Alabama general manager Courtney Morgan. Photo Illustration | Alabama Athletics
Tony Tsoukalas • TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
@Tony_Tsoukalas

The man overseeing Alabama’s recent surge in roster building is getting a hefty raise. Eight months after following first-year head football coach Kalen DeBoer from Washington, Alabama general manager Courtney Morgan received a new deal.

Morgan was one seven Crimson Tide coaches and assistants to have new contracts approved during the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees’ compensation committee meeting on Tuesday.

The first-year general manager was handed a three-year deal that will see him earn an average annual salary of $825,000. Morgan will make a prorated salary of $775,000 for the rest of this year. He will make $825,000 in his second year and $875,000 in the final year of his new deal. Morgan’s contract runs through Dec. 31, 2026. His previous salary included an annual base salary of $500,000 and was set to run through Feb. 28, 2026.

“Courtney is such an important part of our program,” DeBoer said through a university statement in February. “He has great relationships across the country and is an essential part of helping us recruit and evaluate talent both at the high school level and in the transfer portal. Courtney is an important pillar in what we are trying to accomplish at Alabama, and I am very excited to be able to bring him to Tuscaloosa.”

Morgan’s duties at Alabama include managing the roster while also overseeing daily operations of both the personnel and recruiting departments. He also helps organize DeBoer’s film evaluations and prospect communication in addition to organizing transfer portal evaluations. In addition, the general manager is tasked with supervising internal brand management for the program.

Morgan played a big role in helping Alabama land several transfer additions this offseason, helping the Crimson Tide finish No. 1 in the nation in the 2024 Rivals comprehensive team rankings. He's also helped in building Alabama's 2025 class, which currently sits at No. 2 in the Rivals team rankings.

Morgan was influential in building both teams in last season’s national championship game.

Over his two seasons at Washington, he helped the Huskies secure a top-30 recruiting class in 2023 while assisting in the addition of key players through the transfer portal. He spent the 2021 season as the director of personnel for Michigan, helping build the team that won last season’s national title.

Morgan previously worked in the same role under DeBoer at Fresno State in 2020. He also served as the director of player development at San Jose State (2019) and UCLA (2013-14), before spending several years in the sports business world prior to returning to college football.

Other Alabama coaches to receive new deals Tuesday include women’s basketball coach Kristy Curry, men’s tennis coach George Husack, gymnastics coach Ashley Johnston, rowing coach Glenn Putyrae, track and field coach Dan Waters and associate baseball coach Jason Jackson.

Here's a look at each of the new deals approved Tuesday.

Courtney Morgan, football general manager 

Two-and-a-half year contract through Dec. 31, 2026

$775,000 in Year 1, $825,000 in Year 2, $875,000 in Year 3

Kristy Curry, women's basketball head coach 

Five-year contract extension through June 30, 2029

$650,000 annual salary

George Husack, men's tennis head coach 

Two-year contract extension through June 30, 2026

$150,000 annual salary

Ashley Johnston, gymnastics head coach

Five-year contract extension through June 30, 2029

$225,000 annual salary

Glenn Putyrae, rowing head coach 

Two-year contract extension through June 30, 2026

$180,000 annual salary

Dan Waters, track and field head coach 

Four-year contract extension through June 30, 2028

$300,000 annual salary

Jason Jackson, baseball associate head coach 

Two-year contract extension through June 30, 2026

$300,000 salary in Year 1, $310,000 in Year 2

