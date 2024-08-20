The man overseeing Alabama’s recent surge in roster building is getting a hefty raise. Eight months after following first-year head football coach Kalen DeBoer from Washington, Alabama general manager Courtney Morgan received a new deal.

Morgan was one seven Crimson Tide coaches and assistants to have new contracts approved during the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees’ compensation committee meeting on Tuesday.

The first-year general manager was handed a three-year deal that will see him earn an average annual salary of $825,000. Morgan will make a prorated salary of $775,000 for the rest of this year. He will make $825,000 in his second year and $875,000 in the final year of his new deal. Morgan’s contract runs through Dec. 31, 2026. His previous salary included an annual base salary of $500,000 and was set to run through Feb. 28, 2026.

“Courtney is such an important part of our program,” DeBoer said through a university statement in February. “He has great relationships across the country and is an essential part of helping us recruit and evaluate talent both at the high school level and in the transfer portal. Courtney is an important pillar in what we are trying to accomplish at Alabama, and I am very excited to be able to bring him to Tuscaloosa.”

Morgan’s duties at Alabama include managing the roster while also overseeing daily operations of both the personnel and recruiting departments. He also helps organize DeBoer’s film evaluations and prospect communication in addition to organizing transfer portal evaluations. In addition, the general manager is tasked with supervising internal brand management for the program.

Morgan played a big role in helping Alabama land several transfer additions this offseason, helping the Crimson Tide finish No. 1 in the nation in the 2024 Rivals comprehensive team rankings. He's also helped in building Alabama's 2025 class, which currently sits at No. 2 in the Rivals team rankings.

Morgan was influential in building both teams in last season’s national championship game.

Over his two seasons at Washington, he helped the Huskies secure a top-30 recruiting class in 2023 while assisting in the addition of key players through the transfer portal. He spent the 2021 season as the director of personnel for Michigan, helping build the team that won last season’s national title.

Morgan previously worked in the same role under DeBoer at Fresno State in 2020. He also served as the director of player development at San Jose State (2019) and UCLA (2013-14), before spending several years in the sports business world prior to returning to college football.

Other Alabama coaches to receive new deals Tuesday include women’s basketball coach Kristy Curry, men’s tennis coach George Husack, gymnastics coach Ashley Johnston, rowing coach Glenn Putyrae, track and field coach Dan Waters and associate baseball coach Jason Jackson.

Here's a look at each of the new deals approved Tuesday.