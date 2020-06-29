Alabama football: Five recruiting thoughts
Will Alabama add more than one commitment this week?
What's the latest on Brian Thomas?
Are the Brockermeyer twins closer to a decision?
Where does Alabama stand with five-star OT Amarius Mims?
is the Crimson Tide making a move for the best player in Louisiana?
Get the very latest recruiting scoop!
Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama.
Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here