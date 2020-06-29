 Alabama football: Five recruiting thoughts
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-29 10:24:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama football: Five recruiting thoughts

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

Five-star OL Amarius Mims planning August decision?
Five-star OL Amarius Mims planning August decision? (Rivals.com)

Will Alabama add more than one commitment this week?

What's the latest on Brian Thomas?

Are the Brockermeyer twins closer to a decision?

Where does Alabama stand with five-star OT Amarius Mims?

is the Crimson Tide making a move for the best player in Louisiana?

Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama. 

