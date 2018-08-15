Alabama Football Fall Camp Hot 11
The following is from Kyle Henderson's fall camp journal
Here is my Hot 11 after 10 practices. I’ll do this every once in a while, all feedback welcomed. Some players could be on the hot 11 every week, but I like to spread it around and talk about a few players we might not have talked about otherwise.
No. 34 Damien Harris - Running Back - Senior
The more and more I see of Damien Harris, the more and more I feel he might be the most underrated running back that Alabama has had entering the season. Everyone is excited to see the “next” running back, but Harris looks to be a man among boys, even at the college level and has worked on his speed, upfield cutting ability, and is no doubt due for a thousand yard season, possibly much more. Feed the man.
No. 92 Quinnen Williams - Defensive Lineman - RS - Sophomore
The media spoke with big Raekwon Davis today and Davis was very complimentary of Williams. “That is a guy that can do anything,” said Davis. “He’s a freak on the field.” Williams has some big shoes to fill in replacing Da’Ron Payne, but he continues to receive high praise. “He is one of the guys that I am proud of,” said Saban following Alabama’s first scrimmage. “He has developed and what he’s grown in, improving himself physically, having a lot of maturity, plays with a lot of effort, smart player, and I think he is one of our more productive guys right now.”
