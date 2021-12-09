Alabama football awards tracker

Alabama will have to wait until Saturday night to see if Bryce Young takes home the Heisman Trophy. However, there are several other national honors up for grabs before them. The majority of those will be handed out Thursday night during The Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN at 6 p.m. CT.

Alabama will be well-represented at the event as Young as well as receiver Jameson Williams and outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. are finalists for awards.

Young is up for the Davey O’Brien Award (top quarterback, Maxwell Award (player of the year) and Walter Camp Award (most outstanding player). Anderson is a finalist for the Bednarik Award (top defensive player) and Walter Camp Award. Williams is a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s top receiver.

Here’s a running tracker of how the trio fared on the night.