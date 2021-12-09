Alabama football awards tracker
Alabama will have to wait until Saturday night to see if Bryce Young takes home the Heisman Trophy. However, there are several other national honors up for grabs before them. The majority of those will be handed out Thursday night during The Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN at 6 p.m. CT.
Alabama will be well-represented at the event as Young as well as receiver Jameson Williams and outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. are finalists for awards.
Young is up for the Davey O’Brien Award (top quarterback, Maxwell Award (player of the year) and Walter Camp Award (most outstanding player). Anderson is a finalist for the Bednarik Award (top defensive player) and Walter Camp Award. Williams is a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s top receiver.
Here’s a running tracker of how the trio fared on the night.
Bryce Young wins Davey O'Brien Award
Bryce Young’s busy day continued Thursday night as he was awarded the Davey O’Brien Award presented to the nation’s best quarterback. This marks the second straight year Alabama has had the nation’s top passer as Mac Jones earned the honor for the Crimson Tide last season. Those two are Alabama’s only recipients of the award.
Young earned this year’s honor over Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and Ohio State’s C.J. Strough. Those three are all finalists for the Heisman Trophy along with Michigan defensive end Aiden Hutchinson. Earlier in the day, the Alabama quarterback was named The Associated Press Player of the Year.
Young ranks in the top 10 nationally in passing yards (4,322; fourth), passing touchdowns (43; second) and passer rating (175.53; fifth. His 68% completion rate ranks No. 16 in the nation.
Young has thrown for 300 or more yards in nine games this season, including seven of his last eight outings. Last weekend, he set SEC Championship Game records with 421 passing yards and 461 total yards during Alabama’s 41-24 victory over Georgia.
“He’s had an incredible season,” wide receiver Jameson Williams said this week. “He’s done a lot of great things. Helped the team out in very tremendous ways. He’s just been a big part to the offense and the team totally.”