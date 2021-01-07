After taking home the Heisman Trophy on Tuesday, DeVonta Smith headlined a productive awards night for Alabama. The senior receiver was one of five Crimson Tide players who took home a combined seven honors on the night. Here’s a rundown of Alabama’s finalists and how they fared on the night. DeVonta Smith — Maxwell Award (player of the year) ***Winner*** — Fred Biletnikoff Award (best receiver) ***Winner*** — Walter Camp Player of the Year ***Winner*** Mac Jones — Maxwell Award (player of the year) — Davey O’Brien Award (best quarterback) ***Winner*** Najee Harris — Doak Walker Award (best running back) ***Winner*** Alex Leatherwood — Outland Trophy (best interior lineman)***Winner*** Landon Dickerson — Rimington Trophy (best center) ***Winner*** Patrick Surtain II — Chuck Bednarik Award (defensive player of the year) — Jim Thorpe Award (defensive back) Will Reichard — Lou Groza Award (best kicker) Throughout the night, BamaInsider will keep a running blog of the winners. Follow below for updates.

DeVonta Smith wins the Maxwell Award

Alabama ended a loaded College Football Awards show with the biggest honor of the night. DeVonta Smith earned the Maxwell Award presented to the nation’s top college football player, earning the honor over teammate Mac Jones and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Smith is the third Alabama player to win the award, joining Tua Tagovailoa (2018), Derrick Henry (2015) and AJ McCarron (2013). He is the first non-quarterback to win the award since Henry in 2015 and the first receiver to earn the honor since Desmond Howard in 1991. Tuesday, DeVonta Smith became the third Alabama receiver to win the Heisman Trophy. Earlier Thursday night, he earned the Biletnikoff Award. Through 12 games, Smith leads the nation in receptions (105), receiving yards (1,641) and receiving touchdowns (20). His 20 scores through the air tie LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase’s SEC record set over 14 games last season. Along with his receiving stats, Smith is averaging 24.33 yards on nine punt returns, including an 84-yard touchdown against Arkansas. He also has a rushing touchdown to his name, giving him 22 total trips to the end zone on the season.

DeVonta Smith named Walter Camp Player of the Year; Alabama lands five unanimous All-Americans

DeVonta Smith added to his long list of accolades as he was named the Walter Camp Player of the Year on Thursday. He is one of six Alabama players to earn first-team All-America honors from Walter Camp, the most in the history of the organization’s voting. Joining Smith as Alabama's first-team selections were center Landon Dickerson, running back Najee Harris, quarterback Mac Jones, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood and defensive back Patrick Surtain II. Of that group, Dickerson, Harris, Leatherwood, Smith and Surtain II earned unanimous All-America status, while Jones picked up consensus All-America recognition. Alabama’s roster features seven first-team All-Americans to tie the 2011 roster for the most first-teamers in a single season in program history. The five unanimous selections are the most in program history, surpassing the previous high of three by the 2016 squad. That total also matches the NCAA single-season mark by one team, tying the 2003 Oklahoma roster.

Najee Harris wins Doak Walker Award

Alabama’s historic offense now boasts the nation’s top running back. Najee Harris won the Doak Walker Award on Thursday night, earning the honor over Clemson running back Travis Etienne and Iowa State running back Breece Hall. Harris is the third Alabama back to earn the award, joining Derrick Henry (2015) and Trent Richardson (2011). Harris leads the nation with 24 rushing touchdowns and ranks third with 1,387 yards on the ground over 12 games. He has also recorded 36 receptions for 346 yards and three touchdowns. Harris has rushed for 100 or more yards six times this season. He recorded a career-high 203 rushing yards against Ole Miss while tying a school single-game record with five rushing touchdowns. Harris earned MVP honors in the SEC Championship where he ran for 178 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries while reeling in five receptions for 67 yards and three more scores through the air.

Landon Dickerson wins the Rimington Trophy

Landon Dickerson’s season was cut short due to injury, but not before he cemented himself as the nation’s top center. The Alabama offensive lineman won the Rimington Trophy on Thursday, earning the honor over Iowa’s Tyler Linerbaum and Ohio State’s Josh Myer. Dickerson is the third Alabama center to earn the award, joining Ryan Kelly (2015) and Barrett Jones (2012). Dickerson was the leader of an Alabama offensive line that earned the Joe Moore Award earlier this week. Through 11 games, he recorded a 91.3 offensive grade, including a 92.8 run-blocking mark and a 76.2 pass-blocking mark according to Pro Football Focus. He helped Alabama’s offense rank in the top 10 in scoring (48.2 points per game), total offense (535 yards per game) and passing offense (349.3 ypg). He was named the co-winner of the SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy along with teammate Alex Leatherwood.



DeVonta Smith wins the Biletnikoff Award

After winning the Heisman Trophy on Tuesday night, there was little no to surprise when DeVonta Smith was named the nation’s top receiver. The senior became the third Alabama player to win the Fred Biletnikoff Award when he earned the honor Thursday night over Ole Miss receiver Elijah Moore and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. Smith leads the nation in receptions (105), receiving yards (1,641) and receiving touchdowns (20) over 12 games this season. His 20 scores through the air tie LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase’s SEC record set over 14 games last year. Smith became Alabama’s primary offensive weapon after fellow receiver Jaylen Waddle suffered a fractured ankle against Tennessee during the fifth game of the season. Since then, the senior has recorded 100 or more receiving yards in six of his last eight games. Smith has recorded two 200-yard games this season and set Alabama’s single-game record with 15 receptions during the SEC Championship Game against Florida. He has also tallied seven multi-score games through the air, including one in six of his last seven outings. Smith joins former teammate Jerry Jeudy (2018) and Amari Cooper (2014) as Alabama players who have earned the Biletnikoff Award.

Alex Leatherwood wins the Outland Trophy

Earlier this week, Alabama’s offensive line was awarded the Joe Moore Award for the top unit in the nation. Thursday night, starting left tackle Alex Leatherwood was named college football’s best interior lineman. Leatherwood won the Outland Trophy earning the honor over Notre Dame offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg and Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon. Leatherwood earned a 79.4 offensive grade, including an 84.5 run-blocking mark and a 72.5 pass-blocking mark from Pro Football Focus. He allowed just three sacks over 423 pass-blocking snaps. Leatherwood helped Alabama’s offense rank in the top 10 in scoring (48.2 points per game), total offense (535 yards per game) and passing offense (349.3 ypg). He was named the co-winner of the SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy along with teammate Landon Dickerson.

Mac Jones wins the Davey O’Brien Award

Mac Jones might have missed out on the Heisman Trophy, but the Alabama quarterback was named the nation’s top passer Thursday night. Jones earned the Davey O’Brien Award over Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. He is the first Crimson Tide player to receive the honor. Jones is the first Alabama quarterback to reach the 4,000-yard mark in a season, passing for 4,036 yards and 36 touchdowns with four interceptions over 12 games. He leads the nation with a 77 percent completion rate and a 203.03 passer efficiency rating, both of which are on pace to break single-season NCAA records. Jones also leads the nation averaging 11.3 yards per attempt. His 36 passing touchdowns rank second in the nation, while he’s also added another score on the ground. Jones has thrown for 400 or more yards four times this season, giving him more 400-yard games than any other Alabama quarterback in school history. He’s also thrown for four or more touchdowns in seven games, including five-touchdown performances in the SEC Championship Game against Florida as well as the Iron Bowl against Auburn. Earlier this week, Jones earned the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award given to the nation’s top upperclassman quarterback.