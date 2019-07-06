This is Chapman’s second DUI arrest since he was hired by Alabama in 2016. The former Crimson Tide defensive lineman was also charged in January of 2017 when he was found passed out in his vehicle at the intersection of Lurleen Wallace Boulevard North and University Boulevard.



Chapman, 30, is a Birmingham, Ala., native and played for Alabama from 2007-11. He helped the Crimson Tide to two national championships, recording 88 tackles including 13.5 for a loss and 2.5 sacks over his four-year career. He was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft and tallied 36 career tackles over three seasons.