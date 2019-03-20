TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s board of trustees’ compensation committee met Wednesday to approve the contracts for all 10 of its football assistant coaches. The list of contracts includes seven newly-hired assistants as well as first-year defensive coordinator Pete Golding, cornerbacks coach Karl Scott and special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Jeff Banks.

Golding, who was promoted from inside linebacker coach this offseason, went from earning $650,000 to $1.1 million. His pay will then rise to $1.2 million for the next to seasons after that.

Scott will see his pay raise from $350,000 to $525,000., while Banks will go from earning $267,552 to $541,277. Banks’ contract will rise to $650,000 the following year. Both contracts run through February of 2021

First-year offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will have the highest salary of the incoming assistants. He will get a three-year contract that will see him earn $1.55 million this season and then increase to $1.6 million in 2020 and $1.65 million in 2021.

Last year, Alabama paid former offensive coordinator Mike Locksley $1.2 million and former defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi $1.1 million.

Here’s a look at what Alabama’s six other new assistants will be earning:

Brian Baker, associate head coach/defensive line — $750,000, two years

Charles Huff, associate head coach/running backs — $525,000, two years

Charles Kelly, associate defensive coordinator/safeties — $800,000, two years

Kyle Flood, offensive line — $750,000, two years

Sal Sunseri, outside linebackers — $650,000, two years

Holmon Wiggins, wide receivers — $450,000, two years

The total combined salaries of Alabama’s 10 assistants is at $7.54 million, up from $5.95 million last year. Alabama paid the same or higher for each position coach and coordinator except for the receivers coach role where Wiggins will earn $75,000 less than the $525,000 paid to Josh Gattis last year.

Alabama strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran, director of player personnel Bob Welton and head athletic trainer Jeff Allen also received raises. Cochran will see his salary go from $585,000 to $595,000 over the next three years while Allen will go from earning $225,000 to $235,000 over the same span. Welton will go from earning $200,000 to $210,000 over the next two years.

Outside of football, Alabama also announced a new contract for newly-hired volleyball coach Lindsey Devine, who will earn $160,000 over the next five years.