TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s spring practice is only a week away. The team announced its 15-practice spring schedule Friday with spring camp officially opening up on Friday, March 8.

Following next week’s opening practice, Alabama players will have a week off for spring break. The team will return to action on March 18 and will continue until the annual A-Day game on April 13 in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Nick Saban will speak to the media following the first practice and will hold seven other news conferences over the length of the camp. The beginning of spring practice brings about the debut of seven new assistant coaches and 15 early enrollees.

Here’s a look at which days Alabama will practice:

Friday, March 8 — 3:30 p.m.

Monday, March 18 — 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20 — 3:30 p.m.

Friday, March 22 — 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 — TBD

Tuesday, March 26 — 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 28 — 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 — TBD (Bryant-Denny)

Monday, April 1 — 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 3 — 3:30 p.m.

Friday, April 5 — 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 6 — TBD (Bryant-Denny)

Tuesday, April 9 — 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 11 — 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 13 — 1 p.m. (A-Day in Bryant-Denny)

