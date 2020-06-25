The video is powerful, moving, and was written by Alabama senior offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood.

Alabama football’s social media account released a video on Thursday, June 25 with several members of the Alabama football team including Nick Saban partaking in a two minute video that is titled “All Lives Can’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter. ”

Here is the text to the video. Watch the video above.

We are team black, white, brown.

Together, we are a family. We are brothers. We represent ourselves, our families, our hometowns, our university and our country. We stand on the shoulders of giants, our grandparents and parents, our ancestors our heroes, Alabama alumni and former players who have changed the world beginning on our historic campus.

We speak as one acknowledging our history, honoring their legacy and building a better, more just future on the field. We are relentless.

We are strong. We are conquerors. We are human beings first. And in this moment in history, we can't be silent. We must speak up for our brothers and sisters, for our sons and daughters.

We speak for justice, for fairness, equality, for greater understanding.

We stand together against racism, against brutality, against violence, for a better world.

When we see our families, our neighbors, our classmates subjected to violence, we recognize the fear in their eyes. And when we experience racism, it hurts.

In the game, we are one team, one heartbeat, one mission, yet we are diverse. We don't always agree, but we learn so much from each other. And we are so much better together.

Until I listen with an open heart and mind, I can't understand his experience and his pain.

The virus has shown us how much we benefit from being together and on which we need each other.

We believe the solutions to our challenges are within us. We choose to listen.

We choose the here and understand other's perspectives. Let's listen.

Let's unite. Because our lives can't matter until black lives matter.