Dameion George, three-star offensive tackle from North Shore High School in Houston, Texas, surprised many with his sudden commitment to Alabama on Wednesday. He is scheduled to return to Tuscaloosa on Thursday and remain in town until Saturday. He had Alabama in his top two along with Texas.

We spoke with North Shore wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator Joe Price about the Tide's recruitment of the player and how Alabama snagged the 6-foot-7, 330-pound lineman.

"Obviously with his size and potential, he’s been receiving national attention for the past couple years," Coach Price said. "Karl Scott and Jeff Banks have done a great job recruiting Dame (George) thru the entire process.

"Saban. The Process. I think they were one of the few schools that recruited him by himself and not as a package type deal. They were great with his family, too."

There has been plenty of talk regarding George and his teammate, Zachary Evans, who is the No. 1 running back in the country. Evans was in Tuscaloosa on Monday and Tuesday.

"I think they have two separate processes," Price said. "No package deal. The decision was Dame's and his family alone."



Price said George may explore the option of graduating early, but possibly too late in the process. He also said Alabama is recruiting him as a guard and tackle. Coach Price gave his take of George off-the-field.

"Low key," he said. "Hard to miss of course. He's not the time of kid to be the center of attention."