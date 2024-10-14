Alabama flips four-star Kevonte Henry from Mississippi State

Alabama has landed another commitment in the Class of 2025. On Monday the Crimson Tide landed four-star defensive end Kevonte Henry.

Henry currently plays for Cerritos Community College in Norwalk, California. He is listed as the No. 2 junior college recruit in the country. Henry had been committed to Mississippi State since June 14 but flipped his pledge following a successful visit to Tuscaloosa this weekend.

In eight games with Cerritos so far this season, Henry has 19 tackles, including 5.5 for loss and two sacks. He had 43 tackles and 3.5 sacks a season ago and will have two years of eligibility remaining when he joins the Crimson Tide in 2025.

Alabama General Manager Courtney Morgan was a major player in Henry's quick recruitment by the Crimson Tide. Henry initially committed to Michigan as a member of the Class of 2022 when Morgan was with the Wolverines. He would end up signing with Oklahoma but transferred to Cerritos after one season.

Morgan renewed interest with the Crimson Tide and Alabama continued to pursue heavily. The Crimson Tide eventually got Henry on campus for an official visit last weekend for Alabama's game against South Carolina. Alabama was able to quickly wrap things up from there and secure one of the top JUCO productions in the country.

Henry is being recruited to play the Bandit position at Alabama. At 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, he already has a nice frame and should add college-ready athleticism when he arrives in Tuscaloosa after graduating from JUCO in December.

Alabama is now up to 22 commits in the Class of 2025, including three defensive line products. Henry and Steve Mboumoua will both join Alabama from JUCO programs next season while the Crimson Tide also has a commitment from three-star London Simmons.