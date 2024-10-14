Advertisement

Alabama assistants respond to missed calls against Tennessee

Alabama assistants respond to missed calls against Tennessee

Alabama suffered a few missed calls during its loss to Tennessee.

 • Tony Tsoukalas
Where does Alabama basketball rank in the preseason coaches poll

Where does Alabama basketball rank in the preseason coaches poll

Alabama will start the season as a top-five team in both the AP and coaches polls.

 • Jack Knowlton
Tyler Booker praised for intensity, leadership as Alabama looks to rebound

Tyler Booker praised for intensity, leadership as Alabama looks to rebound

Tyler Booker has set the tone for the Tide this week.

 • Jack Knowlton
Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup against No. 21 Missouri

Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup against No. 21 Missouri

The Tide will face the Tigers at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday.

 • Henry Sklar
Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season

Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season

Here's how Alabama's commits performed last week.

 • Jack Knowlton

Published Oct 14, 2024
Alabama flips four-star Kevonte Henry from Mississippi State
Jack Knowlton  •  TideIllustrated
Alabama has landed another commitment in the Class of 2025. On Monday the Crimson Tide landed four-star defensive end Kevonte Henry.

Henry currently plays for Cerritos Community College in Norwalk, California. He is listed as the No. 2 junior college recruit in the country. Henry had been committed to Mississippi State since June 14 but flipped his pledge following a successful visit to Tuscaloosa this weekend.

In eight games with Cerritos so far this season, Henry has 19 tackles, including 5.5 for loss and two sacks. He had 43 tackles and 3.5 sacks a season ago and will have two years of eligibility remaining when he joins the Crimson Tide in 2025.

Alabama General Manager Courtney Morgan was a major player in Henry's quick recruitment by the Crimson Tide. Henry initially committed to Michigan as a member of the Class of 2022 when Morgan was with the Wolverines. He would end up signing with Oklahoma but transferred to Cerritos after one season.

Morgan renewed interest with the Crimson Tide and Alabama continued to pursue heavily. The Crimson Tide eventually got Henry on campus for an official visit last weekend for Alabama's game against South Carolina. Alabama was able to quickly wrap things up from there and secure one of the top JUCO productions in the country.

Henry is being recruited to play the Bandit position at Alabama. At 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, he already has a nice frame and should add college-ready athleticism when he arrives in Tuscaloosa after graduating from JUCO in December.

Alabama is now up to 22 commits in the Class of 2025, including three defensive line products. Henry and Steve Mboumoua will both join Alabama from JUCO programs next season while the Crimson Tide also has a commitment from three-star London Simmons.

