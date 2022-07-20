Alabama finds its kicker in the 2023 class

Conor Talty, kicker from St. Rita Catholic School in. Chicago, announced his commitment to the University of Alabama today. He earned a scholarship offer after the summer camp evaluation period.

The Tide’s offer might not have taken place if he wasn't quick to react to an invite from Alabama to attend its final camp on June 25. Nationally respected kicking instructor Chris Sailer ranks Talty as the No. 2 place kicker in the country.

Coach Sailer called Talty on June 23 to inform him Alabama had called and wanted him to attend its final camp. Talty attended another camp earlier in the month which prevented him from attending the Tide's special teams camp.

Alabama offered Peyton Woodring from its special teams camp who committed to Georgia a few weeks later. Alabama wanted to evaluate a more players before determining which player to offer a scholarship. More players arrived during the final weekend which included Talty.

He booked a flight to Tuscaloosa that night, and traveled to Alabama the next day with his father who is originally from Ireland.

“I think my dad was more impressed than I was," Talty said. "He was really amazed by everything he saw from the campus to the facilities."

Talty noted he felt confident about receiving an offer from Alabama after his performance that day. Alabama did not immediately make a decision. The coaches went on vacation two days later. The staff did not meet to discuss the next kicker in line to receive an offer. Alabama decided this week.

"It was one of my best kicking performances ever," he said regarding the camp experience in Tuscaloosa. "The coaches told me they were amazed with how I performed. They told me I was definitely one of their top guys. They wanted to go through the film on everyone once again.

"Then they all went on vacation. Finally hearing about the offer was amazing. I was on a Zoom call with my parents and Coach Hutzler. When Coach Hutzler told me about the offer I felt like I had just been drafted in the first round."

The special teams star had an impressive junior season connecting on 49-of-50 extra point attempts and also hit eight field goals. He averaged 47.5 yards per kickoff. He also averaged 38.2 yards per punt. Talty was recently invited to the Polynesian Bowl All-American game.

Talty believes he can have success as a kicker or punter at the college level, but Alabama is recruiting him strictly as a place kicker. He informed Coach Hutzler of his decision on Monday, but waited until he spoke with Coach Saban before announcing the commitment.

"It's Alabama," Talty said. "This is as big as it gets. You can do anything you want with an Alabama degree. I love that aspect. It helps set you up for life, not just the four years I'm there.

"The coaches are amazing. The facilities are off the charts. They were like nothing we have ever seen in the Midwest. I just love everything about it. It's an amazing place. With Will Reichard graduating next year they are looking for me to be that guy for the next four years. I can't wait to do it."

Alabama is Talty’s only scholarship offer, but he has received heavy attention from Indiana, Tennessee, Wake Forest and Wisconsin.

Talty mentioned knowing Alabama missed on Woodring which opened an opportunity for him to earn an offer the following week. He's in some good company with players who ended up at Alabama after spurning the Tide for the Bulldogs including Bryce Young (Carson Beck backed out of commitment to Alabama) and Tua Tagovailoa (Jake Fromm flipped from the Tide).

