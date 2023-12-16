OMAHA, Neb. — When you’re playing one of the top teams in the country, you have to do whatever it takes to put points on the board.

On Saturday night, Alabama put up a season-high 62 points in the paint on the road against the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays. However, the Crimson Tide’s efforts weren’t quite enough as the Bluejays came away with an 85-82 victory.

Normally bringing a long-range onslaught to the floor, Nate Oats’ squad had a different plan of attack against the Bluejays after Creighton’s primary rim protector went down with an injury in the first half.

Getting back on defense in transition, Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner stepped on the foot of Nick Pringle and twisted his ankle just seven minutes into the game. After getting to his feet slowly, the 7-foot-1 big man entered the locker room and would remain there for the rest of the first half.

That’s when Alabama’s offense decided to shift gears.

Following the injury at the 13 minute mark, the Crimson Tide proceeded to put up 26 of its next 30 points in the paint to close out the half. In fact, Alabama only attempted six three-pointers in the final 13 minutes of the period as well.

With a 44-44 tie going into the half, along with some momentum, Alabama knew it had to continue to dominate the paint against Creighton without its starting center to win the game.

However, that’s when things changed once again.

Stepping back onto the floor, Kalkbrenner returned to action for the second half and scored eight of the Bluejays’ first 10 points of the second half. Alabama’s new plan of attack had a fork in the road.

“We said we wanted [to give up] less than 20 three-point attempts, we did that,” Oats said. “But we still weren’t good enough on the defensive end.”

After putting up 36 points in the paint in the first half, the Crimson Tide’s paint presence slowed down in the second half after Kalkbrenner’s return, as it only put up 26 points down low.

“That’s our season-low in threes made,” Oats said. “We didn’t shoot it great and its large part due to the way they guard. They guard you off the line and push you down into Kalkbrenner.”

With the 7-footer back on the floor, Alabama couldn’t score in the paint nearly as much as it did in the first half, and Creighton would continue to control the second half of the game and walk away with a victory.

Alabama’s next contest takes it to Phoenix, Arizona as the Crimson Tide take on the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats on Dec. 20 at 10 p.m. CT.