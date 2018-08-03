The wait is almost over. Alabama is set to kick off its fall camp today with its first practice at 2:30 p.m. CT. Before players hit the field, BamaInsider will wrap up its preseason position group series by examining the special teams unit.

JK Scott and Andy Pappanastos are gone, presenting Alabama with holes at the punter and kicker positions. More likely than not, those two roles will be handed to freshmen as the Crimson Tide looks to begin what it hopes is a steady four-year plan on special teams.



Scott will be difficult to replace as he leaves Alabama as the school's record holder for career punting yards (11,074), attempts (243) and punting average (45.6 yards per punt). The All-American punter also kicked off and even came on for a few long field-goal attempts. While it’s unlikely his production will be matched by anyone this year, Alabama will now turn to freshman Skyler DeLong to handle the punting duties. DeLong came to Alabama as a three-star signee and was regarded as one of the best punters in the 2018 class. During A-Day, he recorded an average of 39.4 yards per punt on 10 punts while pinning his opposition inside the 20 six times.

Despite his rocky performance in the national championship game, Pappanastos will also be tough to replace. Last season, he connected on a respectable 18 of 25 (72 percent) field-goal attempts while hitting all 56 of his extra-point tries. Redshirt freshman Joseph Bulovas is the lead candidate to fill that role this season. The former No. 1 kicker in the 2017 class showed significant improvement this spring, sharing A-Day MVP honors by connecting on 5 of 7 field goals, including makes from 48 yards and 49 yards out. Bulovas’ strong leg will also be relied on to replace Scott on kickoffs.

During fall camp last season, Bulovas struggled to maintain consistency on his field-goal attempts. Alabama should have a bit of insurance this year if similar problems occur. The Crimson Tide brought in graduate transfer Austin Jones this offseason as a potential option for short-range kicks. While the former Temple kicker does not have as strong of a leg as Bulovas, he has been reliable from an accuracy standpoint, connecting on 50 of 67 (74.6 percent) of his field-goal attempts with the Owls.

Alabama will not have to make any replacements in the return game as its primary punt returners and kick returners will be back this year. Trevon Diggs, Xavian Marks and Henry Ruggs III handled most of the punt return duties, while Ruggs also served as the lead returner on kickoffs. That trio could once again factor into the equation this year, along with newcomers such as freshmen Jaylen Waddle and Slade Bolden.

