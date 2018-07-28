The wait is almost over. Alabama is set to kick off its fall camp as players report back to Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Thursday before opening up practice on Friday. Before Alabama hits the practice field BamaInsider.com will take a look at each of the position groups. We continue our series today by examining the running back position.

College football’s newest version of the “Four Horsemen” now resides in Tuscaloosa, Ala. While it might be too early to bestow biblical praise on Alabama’s backfield, the Crimson Tide’s four-pronged attack figures to spell doom for its opponents this season.

Alabama returns a two-time 1,000-yard rusher in Damien Harris as well as a pair of highly-touted sophomores in Najee Harris and Brian Robinson. Pair all that with change-of-pace junior Josh Jacobs, and the Crimson Tide have a stable of running backs that would make even the most famous of backfields blush.

The biggest challenge Alabama will face is finding a way to feed all four players the ball. The Crimson Tide made it work last season with five backs as Damien Harris and Scarbrough received the bulk of the carries while Jacobs, Najee Harris and Robinson all chipped in. With Scarbrough gone, Najee Harris and Robinson should see a significant uptick in the combined 70 carries they totaled during their freshman years.

“We’ve all shared roles since I’ve been here, every group that I’ve been a part of has seen significant playing time,” Damien Harris said this spring. “So, I think that that’s why it’s important for everybody to be able to play in situations, whenever your number’s called you’re able to go in there and execute and play to the standard of what Coach Saban has said.”

